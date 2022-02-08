Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar Ashram completes consecration of 33 Mula Virats

Muchintal: Amidst Vedic chants and thousands of devotees, the much-awaited Prana Pratishtha (consecration) of the Mula Virat (presiding deities) in 33 out of 108 Divya Desa temples have been completed at Sri Ramanagari of Chinna Jeeyar Ashram in Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Earlier, Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy led a procession, from Yaga Sala to the temple premises located in the Samatha Murthi Pranganam reciting Veda Parayana along with Ritviks. Vedic scholars and My Home Group chairman Dr Jupally Rameshwar Rao and his wife took part in the Prana Pratishtha held at 33 miniature temples. It may be mentioned here that as a prerequisite for Prana Pratishtha, the Uthsava Murthis (ceremonial idols) have been undergoing five kinds of Samskaras (rituals) for the past five days. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said the 'Ankuraropana' followed by other rituals were held and the Uthsava Murthis were laid on Navadhanyas (nine kinds of grains) for a night. It symbolises receiving good crops with no famine in the world. Later, the ritual of 'Pancha Gavya Prokshana', sprinkling a mixture of five kinds of materials that are made out of the materials that come from the cow, including milk, yoghurt, ghee, cow urine and cow dung took place. The ceremonial deities were laid in water for a night which is called Jaladhivasam, symbolic to aspiring good rains.

The last of the five rituals performed for the ceremonial deities was making them lay on soft mattresses for a night to eliminate 'shilpidosham'. Parallel to the Prana Pratishtha, related homas (havans) and separate havans dedicated to the Mula Murthis (presiding deity) of each temple were performed.