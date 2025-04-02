Live
Hyderabad: City-based bizman cheated to tune of Rs 1.28 cr
Hyderabad: A city-based businessman was cheated by cyber fraudsters to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore who allegedly promised automobile dealership of a leading car manufacturer, using a fake website. According to the police, a complaint was received from Ayyappa Society in Madhapur. The complainant, a businessman from the automobile industry, is currently the Managing Director of a motor corporation.
While searching on Google for a Kia Motors car franchise, he came across a website named Kia Dealers India and entered his details believing it to be a genuine one. There, a person asked for his Aadhaar, PAN, land contract documents, rental lease and other details to set up a showroom through mail. “The cyber fraudster collected a total of Rs 1.28 crore in eight installments under the pretext of registration fee, license, security deposit, NOC, insurance and stock booking,” said a police official. When the fraudsters kept asking for more money, the complainant grew suspicious and enquired with the automobile firm and realised it was a fraud. Based on a complaint, the Cyberabad cyber crime police booked a case and took up investigation, he added.