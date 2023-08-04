Hyderabad: Closed Safilguda railway gate causes hardship to locals

Live
Hyderabad: It is nearly seven months, the Safilguda railway gate has been closed which has led to hardship for the locals, infuriated with the issue. Residents of several colonies located in and around the rail gate on Thursday once again urged the South-Central Railway to reopen the Safilguda railway gate.
According to residents, with the closure of the gate in February 2023 and due to this the commuting distance has been increased by 3 kms. The affected colonies are Balram Nagar, West Krishnanagar, Sitaram Nagar, Devi Nagar, Sainik Nagar, RK Puram village, Adarsh Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar, and LB Nagar.
Many representations were given to concerned officials of SCR regarding the opening of the rail gate, as this closure of the rail gate has caused hardship to 6000 families residing in and around Safilguda.
“Earlier we were informed by the officials that the gate has been closed in view of the station platforms extension to accommodate the MMTS trains, and it will not be opened in the future the only solution to that was to develop a road under the railway rainwater culvert near Sitaram Nagar to Safilguda gate on the other side of the track,” said Robin, a resident of Safilguda.