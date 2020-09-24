Hyderabad: Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah accuses TRS government of blackmailing farmers

Hyderabad: Former PCC chief, Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Thursday alleged that the TRS government was blackmailing farmers with its controlled farming policy, as those who fail to cultivate crops and disobey government guidelines are prone to lose benefits of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema etc.

Speaking to media persons, Ponnala pointed out that the government was asking farmers to cultivate soya crop, but there was no clear assurance about its procurement. "On earlier occasions, farmers were asked to cultivate pigeon pea (kandulu) by the Chief Minister himself, but following harvest due to losses they had to torch the produce," the Congress leader said.

"Even as State was facing pandemic situation, the farmers were asked to refrain from selling sweet lemon (battayi) to other States. the farmers faced huge losses owing to a drop in prices. The farmers who cultivated tomato, onion, maize, lime and other fruits and vegetables faced a similar fate owing to failure from government support.

On the other hand, the CM who steered model agriculture policy has completely failed to achieve results in Yerravalli and Narsannapet villages and wasted public money to the tune of Rs 450 cr," Ponnala Lakshmaiah said.

Ibrahimpatnam MLA coercing farmers to give up their lands. Meanwhile, former MLA and vice president of All India Kisan Congress M Kodanda Reddy wrote to Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan highlighting the farmer's grievances with regard to the upcoming Pharma City. In the letter, he alleged that the Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy without any locus standi has been promising Rs 16 lakh of compensation per acre to local farmers.

"He is threatening farmers to sign agreement papers with him and using social media and his acolyte, he has been constantly issuing threats," he pointed out.

"I would urge you to initiate measures that prevent such unofficial intervention by the local MLA and other public representatives owing allegiance to the TRS party. Daily threats by the MLA should be stopped forthwith. Otherwise, farmers and villagers would be forced to take constitutionally guaranteed measures," he added in the communication to Governor.