Hyderabad: Developmental works worth Rs 12 crore launched in Yakutpura segment

Hyderabad: Over Rs 12 crore worth developmental works were inaugurated in Rein Bazar and Dabeerpura divisions in the Yakutpura constituency on Friday. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, launched them. The works include CC roads in Rein Bazar.

The MLA also inaugurated the re-carpeting of damaged roads in the division. Locals represented to the MLA seeking de-silting of the Rein Bazar nala and construction of retaining wall of the Dabeerpura nala. To avoid water stagnation near the Rein Bazar nala, a sewer drain would be taken up under the development works, informed the GHMC officials.