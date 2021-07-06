Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy asks officials to ensure peaceful festivals

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Monday issued orders to the department officials to take steps to ensure that the ensuing Bonalu and Bakrid festivals are organised peacefully, without any untoward incident. He announced that movement of animals will be allowed only if proper permissions are secured.

The DGP issued orders to top officers of the department, including commissioners, SPs and Animal Husbandry department personnel during a video conference along with Secretary, Animal Husbandry department Anita Rajendra.

Among those who attended the conference were Additionl DG Jithender, IGs Nagi Reddy, Stephen Ravindra, Prabhakar Rao (Intelligence), Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Lakshma Reddy.

During the address, the DGP referred to several issues like non-celebration of several important festivals during the last 18 months because of Covid. He said with relaxation in the lockdown there was possibility of large-scale festivities like the Bonalu in Golconda Fort, Ujjain Mahankali temple, besides in the Old City. Reddy asked officials to be alert in the context of both the Bonalu and Bakrid being celebrated within a short gap. He advised them to take all necessary precautions in transportation of animals prior to Bakrid and be strict with those moving cows and calves. "Vehicles transporting animals should have valid documents. Personnel of the police and Animal Husbandry departments should work in coordination with regard to vehicles carrying such documents", the DGP stated.

Reddy advised officials to set up special check-posts in every district and on inter-State borders for checking transportation of animals. He said special attention should be paid to close inspection of rules and regulations with regard to transport of animals from other States. "If the Animal Husbandry department works in coordination illegal transport of animals can be checked. Only those vehicles which have valid permissions (documents) should be permitted into the State", he stressed.

In view of the ensuing festival season, the DGP asked police officials to identify and take action against those who seek to rouse passions by misusing social media platforms.