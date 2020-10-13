Hyderabad: 'District structure revamp yielding multiple benefits'

Hyderabad: The six-week First Foundation Course for Direct Recruit Group-II Service Officers of Telangana State, conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute, via virtual mode, concluded on Tuesday. B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, was the chief guest at the valedictory function.



Vinod Kumar noted that the historic reorganisation of Telangana districts, from 10 to 33, has not only provided for focused and better administration but also brought in its wake multifarious beneficial outcomes for government employees in terms of challenging assignments and exciting promotion opportunities.

Continuing his address, he stated that the reorganisation of districts has also enabled officers to ensure effective launching, monitoring, and implementation of ambitious programmes of government, thereby changing people's perceptions towards governance and giving them confidence that administration is accessible to them. "Telangana State has introduced several reforms in irrigation, industry, infrastructure, education, health, welfare, etc., and thereby emerged as a role model for other State Governments, from across the country," he said, with a sense of pride, and called upon the Officers to contribute their best efforts to this challenging growth trajectory. Dr G R Reddy, Advisor (Finance), Government of Telangana, who was the guest of honor, advised the officer trainees to contribute their optimum best to enriching quality of governance, which ultimately determines the fate of nations, rather than mere availability of resources.

He advised them to learn continuously, contribute to the process of innovation in governance, face the challenges head-on, and serve different sections of society in order to fully realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana.

B P Acharya, DG of the Institute and Spl Chief Secretary, in his presidential address, said that the foundation course for 475 Group-II Officers was the largest-ever training programme conducted by the Institute. He described the Group-II officers as middle rungs of the administrative hierarchy, which is a unique characteristic of their positions, and, therefore, represents an important component of governance structure. He advised them not only to help their higher-ups in taking right decisions but also motivating and mentoring lower level officers.

Dr G R Reddy and Acharya gave away prizes to winners in different competitions, conducted as a part of the foundation course. Rini Anweshi SP, SI (Prohibition & Excise) bagged the trophy for best all-round performance. K Ram Gopal, Course Coordinator, welcomed the audience and presented the course report. Dr S M Nabi, Director (Training), proposed a vote of thanks.