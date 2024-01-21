  • Menu
Hyderabad: Dr Tamilisai takes up broom to clean temple

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conducted a thorough cleanup initiative at the Sri Hanuman Temple in Khairatabad here on Saturday. The entire temple premises, including the mandapas, were meticulously cleaned.

This undertaking aligns with the nationwide effort to cleanse places of worship, as directed by the Prime Minister, in preparation for the Shri Rama Prana Prathshtha event scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.

