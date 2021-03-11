Hyderabad: Driver burnt alive as lorry container catches fire in Medchal

A man was burnt alive as a container caught on fire after colliding with a brick-laden lorry here at Shamirpet of Medchal district in the wee hours on Thursday.

The incident took place when the two vehicles coming from collided with each other near SBI bank in Shamirpet resulting in the fire. The lorry driver who was stuck inside the vehicle was burnt alive in the fire. Two vehicles in the mishap were completely gutted.

The police rushed to the spot and alerted the fire officials who doused the fire. Cranes were deployed to move the vehicles from the road. A case has been registered by the police.