Hyderabad: Eatery fined Rs 55,000 for charging extra on water bottle

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on Lucky's Biryani House, an eatery at Tilak Nagar for charging Rs 5.50 extra for packaged water bottle.

The Commission also asked the restaurant management to refund Rs 5.50 with a 10 per cent interest rate amounting to Rs 5,000.

A student of Osmania University (OU), Chilukuri Vamshi, had approached the Commission complaining that he was charged with an extra amount of Rs 5.50 against the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) on a packaged water bottle. Along with the bill of water bottle and arguments placed on record, the Commission asked the restaurant to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the court and Rs 5,000 to the complainant within 45 days towards litigation charges.