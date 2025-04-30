Hyderabad: First batch of Haj pilgrims leave from city

Hyderabad: The first batch of intending Haj pilgrims were given a warm farewell at Haj House in Nampally on early Tuesday morning with Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha flagging off the first bus amidst a gathering of dignitaries, including Syed Azamthullah Hussaini, chairman TG Waqf Board, Mohammed Obaidullah Kotwal chairman TG Minority Finance Corporation, and renowned scholar Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and others.