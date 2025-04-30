  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: First batch of Haj pilgrims leave from city

Hyderabad: First batch of Haj pilgrims leave from city
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The first batch of intending Haj pilgrims were given a warm farewell at Haj House in Nampally on early Tuesday morning with Telangana State...

Hyderabad: The first batch of intending Haj pilgrims were given a warm farewell at Haj House in Nampally on early Tuesday morning with Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha flagging off the first bus amidst a gathering of dignitaries, including Syed Azamthullah Hussaini, chairman TG Waqf Board, Mohammed Obaidullah Kotwal chairman TG Minority Finance Corporation, and renowned scholar Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick