Hyderabad: FLO Influential Women Awards presented

Charminar: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI) organised FIWA 2021 (FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards) at the UNESCO Heritage site of Chowmahalla palace, near Charminar on Sunday night. FIWA 2021 was the first event to be held at Chowmahalla Palace after the lockdown and unlock phase of the pandemic.

"Our awardees today are women who have demonstrated their leadership through their life and work. It is our great privilege to recognise and honour them," said Usharani Manne, Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Hyderabad Chapter. Apurva Jain, YFLO Chairperson, termed it as the occasion to pay tribute to the role of women.

Jahnabi Phookan, National President of FICCI FLO said that the Hyderabad Chapter, amongst the 17 Chapters of FLO in India, had made the organisation proud with its outstanding body of work. Hyderabad is the world's fastest growing metro, she pointed out and appreciated the Telangana government for its women-centric schemes.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said entrepreneurship is a magical word. Women occupy only 20% of total enterprises and just 7% in Telangana. Priya Gazdar, the Hon. Secretary of FLO, said FIWA celebrates passion, purpose and pride. It showcases the value of ingenuity and inventiveness. And upholds the importance of realizing self-worth and embodying 'the power to empower, she said.

Fourteen distinguished individuals were recognised and honoured with FIWA Awards for their outstanding achievement and contribution through their work. The award categories spanned industry and innovation, entrepreneurship and social outreach, public administration and grassroots impact, start-ups, sports and arts. The awards were presented under the categories: Outstanding Women Achievers; Covid Warriors; Young Achievers; and Public Administration.

The awardees included: Suchitra Ella, JMD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Shikha Goel, Addl Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT); Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CEO at IKP Knowledge Park; Prof Shantha Sinha, anti-child labour activist and founder-secretary-trustee of MV Foundation; Rekha Reddy, First master, Ohara, Ikebana.

The awards for Selfless service as COVID Warriors went to the Department of Health & Medical Welfare, Telangana Police and GHMC.

Dr Vimala Thomas, Director of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), received the award on behalf of the Health & Medical Welfare Department. C. Anusuya, DCP, Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad, was presented the award on behalf of Telangana Police. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, received the award on behalf of GHMC.

The recipients of awards under Young Achievers category included: Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairman of Apollo Life for Entrepreneurial Excellence; Chandini Chandana Akula, Co-Founder & COO, Avera Energy for Startup Excellence; Harika Dronavalli, Chess Grandmaster for Excellence in sports; Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020 for her win; Hari Chandana Dasari, Collector & District Magistrate, Narayanpet, for her work as a Public Administrator; Kumbala Lakshmi, ZPTC member from Narayanraopet, for grassroots impact for her efforts to make Ibrahimpur a model and cashless village.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, adept at Hindustani classical, Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Flamenco, and Balkan music genres enthralled audience with two mellifluous numbers. FLO members performed 'Aadya – The dance of grace and confidence' which included intriguing choreography through the arches of the majestic palace, dance and ramp walk segments. In all about 32 members participated.