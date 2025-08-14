Live
Hyderabad Flood Alert: GHMC May Open Himayat Sagar Gates – Low-Lying Areas Warned
Highlights
GHMC may open some gates of Himayat Sagar due to rising water levels.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has warned that the gates of Himayat Sagar could be opened soon as water levels keep rising.
People living in low-lying areas of Malakpet Circle — Shankar Nagar, Padma Nagar, Veenayaka Veedhi, Chaderghat, and Moosa Nagar — should be alert and ready to move to safe places if needed.
Relief Centres Open
Malakpet Circle: City Model School, Padma Nagar Community Hall, Afzal Nagar Community Hall, Majid at Shankar Nagar
Goshamahal Circle: Arundathi Community Hall
Emergency Numbers
DC Malakpet: 91541 72353
DC Goshamahal: 63099 20621
GHMC has asked residents to follow instructions and go to relief centres if evacuation is announced.
