Hyderabad Flood Alert: GHMC May Open Himayat Sagar Gates – Low-Lying Areas Warned

Highlights

GHMC may open some gates of Himayat Sagar due to rising water levels.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has warned that the gates of Himayat Sagar could be opened soon as water levels keep rising.

People living in low-lying areas of Malakpet Circle — Shankar Nagar, Padma Nagar, Veenayaka Veedhi, Chaderghat, and Moosa Nagar — should be alert and ready to move to safe places if needed.

Relief Centres Open

Malakpet Circle: City Model School, Padma Nagar Community Hall, Afzal Nagar Community Hall, Majid at Shankar Nagar

Goshamahal Circle: Arundathi Community Hall

Emergency Numbers

DC Malakpet: 91541 72353

DC Goshamahal: 63099 20621

GHMC has asked residents to follow instructions and go to relief centres if evacuation is announced.

More On
