Hyderabad Flood Alert: GHMC May Open Himayat Sagar Gates – Low-Lying Areas Warned

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has warned that the gates of Himayat Sagar could be opened soon as water levels keep rising.

People living in low-lying areas of Malakpet Circle — Shankar Nagar, Padma Nagar, Veenayaka Veedhi, Chaderghat, and Moosa Nagar — should be alert and ready to move to safe places if needed.

Relief Centres Open

Malakpet Circle: City Model School, Padma Nagar Community Hall, Afzal Nagar Community Hall, Majid at Shankar Nagar

Goshamahal Circle: Arundathi Community Hall

Emergency Numbers

DC Malakpet: 91541 72353

DC Goshamahal: 63099 20621

GHMC has asked residents to follow instructions and go to relief centres if evacuation is announced.