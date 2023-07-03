Hyderabad: Former V-P calls for nationwide movement on nutritionism

Hyderabad: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu called for a nationwide movement on nutritionism to build a healthy, strong India.

He said that if individuals focused on staying fit and healthy, the society at large would also develop into a healthy and strong one. Naidu made these observations at a free health camp organised by the Swarna Bharat Trust in Muchintala on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

As a rising Bharat steps into Amrit Kaal emerging as a major player on the global stage, it is necessary for every individual, young and old, to focus on health and fitness in order to contribute towards building a powerful nation. Naidu said the Fit India campaign assumed significance in this context and advised the younger generation to adhere to a healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet.

The former V-P observed that a healthy diet combined with exercise would keep diseases away, especially those related to lifestyle. He added that there was growing incidence of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Therefore, a mass movement on nutritionism to create widespread awareness was the need of the hour. People should be educated on what to eat, and what should be avoided in diet, as also when to eat, and how much to eat, based on nutritional factors. In order to keep lifestyle diseases at bay, it was imperative that everyone take to a healthy lifestyle which includes a nutritious diet based on a choice from our traditional cuisine. He advised the youth in particular to avoid eating packed or processed food and to prefer cooked food.

Stating that 2023 was declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, Naidu said that it was essential to include millets in one’s diet on an everyday basis. The youth should be taught and encouraged to avoid fast food such as pizzas and burgers and develop healthy eating habits based on traditional Indian cuisine which provides a variety of options in all regions.

He advised youth to manage their cell phone time with caution and avoid spending too much time on their phones. Naidu also exhorted people to contribute to nation-building in their own way, and at their own level. A sense of service towards the nation should become a part of everyone’s mindset, he observed.