Hyderabad: Free mega health camp concludes

Hyderabad: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri attended the 3-day free mega health camp at Madannapet which concluded on Monday.

According to the organisers, the camp provided medical care, screening by the general physicians, cardiologist and free eye checkup. Later, a health awareness programme was also conducted and people were urged to be conscious of health issues and avail the health facilities. Daily over 300 people have availed the free treatment. Free medicines including multi-vitamin, calcium tablets and syrups, pain killers and spectacles were distributed among patients. Diagnostic tests were also conducted.

During the three-day progamme, Covid vaccination drive was also conducted and a doctors' conference was also organised to raise awareness among people about the variants of Covid-19.

For the benefit of the unorganised workers, registration of workers in the e-SHRAM portal was done and also distributed health cards.