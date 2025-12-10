Jagga Reddy praises Sonia for following ideals of Mahatma, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy praised party senior leader Sonia Gandhi for ‘following the ideals of Mahatma, Nehru, Indira and Rajiv as UPA chairperson and introducing the employment guarantee scheme, providing work to people and helping them progress economically’. Reddy hailed Sonia as a great leader on her birthday celebrations in Sangareddy, stating that as Indira’s daughter-in-law, she is revered by people as a ‘divine figure. Not only party activists and leaders, but

also members of marginalised communities like ‘Pochammalollu’ and ‘Gangireddulu‘ participated in the celebrations. Sonia left her unique mark on politics. This is history’. He said ‘following Rajiv’s way of thinking, Sonia provided governance during the UPA that benefited people’.

He stated that under the leadership of Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul and with Mallikarjun Kharge as party president, the Congress government in Telangana fulfilled the promises made to people within two years - free bus travel, 200 units of free electricity, gas cylinders for Rs 500, fine rice and white ration cards.

Reddy criticised the previous dispensation which had thought of shutting down RTC. ‘The Cong government revived RTC and brought it into profit through free bus travel,’ he added. He said Sonia and Rahul promised Indiramma houses for the poor in Telangana; CM implemented this. ’As promised to people and leaders, Sonia and Rahul granted a separate State. Sonia is someone who always wishes that people remain happy and receive good governance. Whether it is Rahul, Priyanka or Sonia—all work to uphold the ideals of Nehru and Indira,’ he added.

The senior party leader alleged that during the BRS government, no one had freedom; no freedom to protest; the BRS government curtailed freedom of people. He said ’responding to Rahul’s call, people of Telangana entrusted power to Congress. As soon as the government was formed, it restored Dharna Chowk.