Hyderabad: GHMC acts tough, razes over 1,000 illegal structures in city

Hyderabad: 'Chabutras' (a roadside raised platform attached to houses) at parts of the Old city are set to become history as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with police (law and order) and traffic police initiated a special drive to remove the encroachments.

Following the demolition drive across the city against footpath encroachments, the officials have demolished over 1,000 structures, especially chabutras that have come up on footpaths in parts of the city's south zone.

In parts of the Old city, 'Chabutra' is a common sight. People of all age groups use the platform to sit and chit-chat till late in the night! The City Police, to curb the rise in chabutras, initiated 'Chabutra Mission' as there were complaints being filed and criminal activities had risen.

The special drive for removal of encroachments from various footpaths began in October with the help of traffic police and for the last two days, the civic body and police officials with the help of bulldozers are razing footpath encroachments at southern parts of the City including, Chandrayangutta, Salala, Barkasm Hafez Baba Nagar, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Santosh Nagar.

Though there were minor instances of opposition against the demolition drive by house owners, shopkeepers and hawkers, the police whisked them away and instructed them not to occupy the footpath.

According to officials, the vendors illegally constructed structures on footpaths and house owners have constructed chabutras. The illegal structures were removed by the traffic police and GHMC officials under operation 'ROPE' (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments).

JCB's were pressed into service, which demolished the staircases and sloped entrance of houses and areas of many stores and showrooms that were encroaching the footpath, including the inner and by-lane roads.

While the bulldozers razed the structures, GHMC staffers demolished the walls with hammers and pulled down the grills barricading the establishments. Staffers also demolished the flooring attached to the shutters using iron crowbar and cleared the debris.

"Demolition drive against illegal encroachments is being conducted across the City. These encroachments turn the roads narrower and obstruct the traffic flow. Post demolition, the civic body is leveling the road to ensure free flow of traffic," informed GHMC's Town Planning Officer at Barkas. "Instructions were given to shopkeepers and other establishments to not encroach the path and house owners were asked to not construct Chabutras on the roadside," added the officer.

Police officials say that to ease the traffic situation and prioritise pedestrian safety under operation ROPE, they have conducted an encroachment-removal drive and all illegal structures have been removed. They added that regular inspections will be conducted to free the area of any illegal occupations.

"Criminal cases will be booked against commercial building owners if they attempt to illegally rent out government space meant for road widening and footpaths. Street vendors have been advised to not hold their businesses on roads and footpaths by obstructing traffic or pedestrians," said a police officer.