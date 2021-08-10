Hyderabad: GHMC finds cure for road damages

Charminar: As a part of road and potholes repairs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Charminar zone (south zone) engineering wing took up an initiative and started a pilot project for repairing roads by using 'High Strength Fiber Glass Patch Tape' technology in the southern part of the city.

According to GHMC sources, the GHMC started repairing the road near High Court road on a pilot basis. A pothole near the court was repaired with an extent of area 6.5 sq metre using High Strength Fiber Glass Patch Tape which is brought from Bengaluru and is termed as 'Road Rakshak Patch'. This would be applied on all damaged roads and soon will also cover the potholes in the GHMC limits.

"The project is based on American Road Patch TM Peel and Seal Repair Patch which embeds into the roadway forming a waterproof seal, extending the life of repairs. Unlike traditional methods, Road Rakshak Patch is a cost effective product that contains, strengthens, and seals potholes, cracks, and utility cut repairs," explained Dattupanth, Superintending Engineer, Projects, South zone, GHMC.

He said that current road repair methods do not address the cause of the problem keeping water out. Traditional repair methods use only fills, which are temporary at best. American Road Patch TM is the solution and GHMC has applied the patch. "For applying the patch no special truck or equipment is needed, it is easy to apply. It has a high-strength fiberglass grid reinforced which bonds to both asphalt or concrete which has a life span of at least two years. The repair works would be completed without closing the roadway," he added.

"It can be applied for pothole repair, crack and joint sealing, seal utility cuts, manhole and utility surround, hide or cover unused road markers, fix uneven bridge joints. This also embeds into the roadway to form a waterproof seal, extending the life of repairs."

The commuters on the stretch wondered about the repair of damaged or potholes on the road with a sheet which is long-lasting. They said this must be initiated on all damaged roads in the city. "The recent rains have damaged the roads and there are several such potholes. The authorities must take up the initiative and start repairing roads as earliest," said Ravi Kiran, a commuter at High Court road near Ghansi Bazar.











