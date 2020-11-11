Hyderabad: GHMC staff, police told to coordinate for polls

Hyderabad: Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has directed GHMC officials and police personnel to work in coordination in connection with the arrangement and conduct of GHMC elections. He held a meeting with zonal deputy commissioners and ACPs in this regard at GHMC head office on Wednesday.

Lokesh Kumar said nodal officers should form flying squads circle-wise and static surveillance teams. These teams should be formed immediately and sent to law department for authorising magisterial powers. Similarly, the DMCs and ACPs are to prepare route maps. Identification of polling stations is almost completed. To initiate the processes of identifying sensitive, highly sensitive, vulnerable polling stations has almost completed. Further the identification of distribution and Reception centers is already completed and with the help of police, barricading these centers should commence. The permission for conduct of rallies and meetings is to be issued by the Deputy Commissioners and ACPs concerned.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the GHMC elections are different when compared to Parliament and Assembly Elections. "This time ballot paper is being used for GHMC elections and with the prevailing covid-19 pandemic, the polling personal should be more vigilant. Joint Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi has been appointed as nodal officer for Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. In the next two to three days, there will be online training classes for the police personnel," he said.

Cyberabad police Commissioner Sajjanar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sri.Mahesh Bhagwat, GHMC Zonal Commissioners, DMCs Addl CPs Joint CPs, ACPs and other senior officials took part in the meeting.