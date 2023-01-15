Hyderabad: Girl falls from 5th floor apartment trying to take photos of rangolis
Highlights
- The girl reportedly slipped from the fifth floor of the apartment after she tried to take selfie with the rangolis drawn in front of the apartment.
- The body has shifted to government hosp[ital for post-mortem and investigation is on
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment at Kapra in Hyderabad on Saturday. She was 14.
According to the police, a girl identified as Pothishetti Kinnera slipped while capturing the rangolis in a mobile phone. The girl who received grievous injuries was taken to a nearby hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to NIMS hospital for a better treatment.
After examination, the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.
