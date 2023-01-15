  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Girl falls from 5th floor apartment trying to take photos of rangolis

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

  • The girl reportedly slipped from the fifth floor of the apartment after she tried to take selfie with the rangolis drawn in front of the apartment.
  • The body has shifted to government hosp[ital for post-mortem and investigation is on

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment at Kapra in Hyderabad on Saturday. She was 14.

According to the police, a girl identified as Pothishetti Kinnera slipped while capturing the rangolis in a mobile phone. The girl who received grievous injuries was taken to a nearby hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to NIMS hospital for a better treatment.

After examination, the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X