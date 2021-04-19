Hyderabad: Golconda corporator Farid Khan dies after falling sick

AIMIM corporator from Golconda division Farid Khan died on Monday after falling sick. Farid Khan tested positive for coronavirus 15 days ago and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. A few days ago, he was discharged from the hospital after testing negative.



On Friday, he again fell sick and was admitted to hospital where he died on Monday morning, said Farid family members. A pall of gloom descended in the family with the death of Farid Khan. AIMIM leaders expressed grief over the death of Farid and offered condolences to his family.