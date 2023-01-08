Hyderabad: Govt sanctions 3 super specialty hospitals for city

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday gave administrative sanctions for construction of three supers-specialty hospitals in the city.

The three super specialty hospitals will come up at LB Nagar in Rangareddy district with estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad district costing Rs 882 crore and at Alwal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district costing Rs 897 crore. The State government had given administrative sanctions for construction of these hospitals in April 2022. All these three hospitals will be part of TIMS programme.

The TIMS LB Nagar has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), TIMS Sanathnagar to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd and TIMS Alwal to DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private limited.

According to officials, with the new hospitals coming up, the rush in the existing hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania could be eased. Each hospital would have 1,000 beds with super-specialty medical care with diagnostic facilities. The hospitals would have 26 operation theatres, 300 ICU beds and oxygen supply facility. With the completion of new hospitals, the people coming from districts for treatment could get better facilities.

The hospital in Alwal can also cater to the patients from Sangareddy, Siddipet, Adilabad districts. Similarly, the hospital at LB Nagar would be helpful for patients coming from Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet districts. The hospital at Sanathnagar would benefit people from the nearby districts.