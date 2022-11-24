Hyderabad: HIESET-2023 brochure launched

Hyderabad: THE brochure of Hyderabad Institute of Excellence Scholarship Eligibility Test (HIESET-2023) was launched on Wednesday by A K Khan, Advisor, Telangana Minority Welfare. The registrations will commence from December 1 and the test will be conducted from January 1 to February 29, 2023.

HIESET enables students to get free seats including free education, free boarding, to students from underprivileged, poor, rural backgrounds in Hyderabad Institute of Excellence.

Ghiasuddin Babu Khan Charitable Trust (GBKCT) commenced HIE for the academic year 2013-14 with an induction 117 students with the focus of picking up the poorest of the poor, mostly from semi-urban and also rural areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through a series of tests and psychometric analysis purely on economic criteria and merit bases. "HIE has completed a decade of top class post metric scholarship program and produce extraordinary results," said Asif Director HIE.

GBKCT has committed to take 125 students every year on pure scholarship. An annual scholarship is awarded to these students where an approximate Rs 4 crore is spent every year. "On Wednesday, GBKCT and HIE launched HIESET-23, this is a talent search programme, where over 10,000 students will be taking an 'Online Qualifying Test' to get admission into 2 year intermediate course based on purely merit and as per the trust norms.," he added.