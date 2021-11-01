Hyderabad: Homeo dispensary sans doctors, medicines

Hyderabad: Even though there are several State-run government hospitals in the city that provide allopathy treatment, hundreds of patients still flock to one of the oldest Homeopathy facilities in Old Bowenpally hoping to get treated to their health issues. However, much to their disappointment, they are forced to return without consulting the doctors, and with no medicines.

The Homeopathy dispensary in Old Bowenpally is said to be nearly 96 years old set up by the then government in the Secunderabad constituency. Earlier, this was the only hospital in the entire constituency to provide Homeopathy treatment. But, currently, this facility has no proper supply of medicines and there are no doctors to treat the patients.

The visitors collect medicine by describing their health issues to the pharmacist. Ram Das Reddy, a resident of Rani Gunj and a regular visitor to this facility, shared that his treatment started many years ago and was still in continuation. Reddy was surprised when he visited the Homeopathy facility after a few months to collect his medicines.

He said there were no doctors available to attend to the patients. Either they wait for the doctor to arrive and check them or collect medicine from the pharmacy and leave. This dispensary is run and maintained by the pharmacist who is taking care of the facility for the last seven years. There are no updated and new medicines available, only the previous stock is being repeatedly given to the old patients.

According to a few patients, after the retirement of the previous doctor, the post has fallen vacant. Though a doctor was appointed on a temporary basis, locals say that most of the time he is not present at the facility. The patients, meanwhile, have demanded the AYUSH officials to appoint a full-time doctor. The dispensary also needs other nursing staff, including cleaning and sanitation staff.

Sources said that the department of AYUSH is facing a shortage of staff due to which the facility is not being maintained and services are not being provided.

Padmavati, another patient, said that this facility should be brought back to its previous glory. "We are not able to use allopathic medicines after getting used to homeopathic medicines," she said.