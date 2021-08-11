Top
Hyderabad: IPS officer Praveen Kumar tests Covid positive

Former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar tested Covid positive on Tuesday. He got himself admitted to Gandhi hospitalfor treatment.

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar tested Covid positive on Tuesday. He got himself admitted to Gandhi hospitalfor treatment. He revealed this through Twitter account. In the post Kumar said that he underwent the test after feeling feverish and weak. He was discharged from the hospital after the treatment. He urged all those who moved closely with him to isolate themselves in order to prevent the virus spread.



