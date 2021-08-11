Hyderabad: IPS officer Praveen Kumar tests Covid positive

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar tested Covid positive on Tuesday. He got himself admitted to Gandhi hospitalfor treatment. He revealed this through Twitter account. In the post Kumar said that he underwent the test after feeling feverish and weak. He was discharged from the hospital after the treatment. He urged all those who moved closely with him to isolate themselves in order to prevent the virus spread.





గత రెండురోజులుగా నీరసంగా ఉంటే Covid టెస్టు చేయించుకుని, Positive గా నిర్దారణ అయిన వెంటనే ప్రభుత్వ గాంధీ హాస్పిటల్ కు వచ్చి చికిత్స చేయించుకుని ఇప్పుడే డిశ్చార్జి అయ్యాను. నాతో అతి దగ్గరగా తిరిగిన వ్యక్తులూ,Please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all. pic.twitter.com/mqYTfC8fmL — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) August 10, 2021



