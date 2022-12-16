Hyderabad: IRCTC is first service provider to launch Bharat Gaurav trains

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South Central Zone has registered as the first service provider over South Central Railway (SCR) zone to launch the Bharat Gaurav trains.

During a formal meeting on Thursday at Rail Nilayam, few SCR received performance Bank guarantee of Rs 1 Crore on behalf of SCR. The operation of Bharat Gauarav trains will be beneficial to IRCTC, Railways as well as rail passengers intending to visit several historical and pilgrim places at one go. Accordingly, IRCTC has shown keen interest and has come forward to launch the Bharat Gaurav train service from SCR.

The Bharat Gaurav train will cover various tourist destinations in a pre-defined circuit providing diverse experiences to the passengers. Further, this service will be available in different classes to meet the travelling requirements of the public. The itinerary and other details will soon be announced by IRCTC. This scheme provides an opportunity for an individual, partnership firm, company, society, trust, joint venture and consortium to get registered online through www.indianrailways.gov.in for being a service provider. After registration, online demand can be placed specifying coach composition along with submission of Performance Bank Guarantee of Rs 1 crore. This Bharat Gaurav scheme will create a new era in tourism through Rail, said senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that this will be a game changer in Tourism sector and also appealed other operators who are interested in operating tourist trains to utilise this opportunity and come forward to associate with SCR.