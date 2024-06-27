Hyderabad: Juvenile, five others held in murder case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioners Task Force, along with the Begumpet police, arrested six persons, including a juvenile, in a brutal murder case that occurred on Tuesday, near Ganesh Mandapam, Old Patigadda, Begumpet. The police arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident.

The arrested persons were: Mohammed Aijaz (26), Mohammed Feroz (24), Sahil Khan (19), Mohammed Fazal (20), and a juvenile.

According to the police, Aijaz and victim Shaik Usman were childhood friends and reside in the same locality. Two months ago, Aijaz discovered that his sister-in-law Neha and Usman were in relationship for the last one year.

“Disapproving the same, Aijaz warned Neha and Usman to end their relationship and made them block each other's contact number, including meeting in person. Later, when the victim got to know that Neha's parents were looking to get her married, Usman created Neha’s Snapchat fake account and started fake conversations, which led to cancellation of her match,” said DCP North Zone S Rashmi Perumal.

She said on Tuesday at around 6 pm, Usman, his brother Hussain, and their mother had quarrelled with Aijaz’s wife and used abusive language. Aijaz went to Usman’s house along with other accused and confronted Hussain threatening to kill Usman.

Aijaz conspired with other accused to eliminate Usman. At about 11.40 pm, Aijaz and others saw him walking along with his sister from Patigadda Auto Stand. On reaching the Ganesh Mandapam, in a rage, Aijaz and others stopped Usman, dragged him to the ground and with other five downed him. He caused grievous fatal injury to Usman’s neck with a knife,” she said.