Hyderabad: Kaushik Reddy still awaits Governor's nod

Hyderabad: Even though the State cabinet has proposed the name of P Kaushik Reddy as MLC, the Governor is yet to approve, which has led to discussion in the party. It has been more than a week since the cabinet approved Kaushik Reddy's name.

The Huzurabad Assembly constituency has turned into a hot topic in politics with the resignation of former minister Eatela Rajender. While the former minister is trying hard to consolidate his presence by taking up padayatra, the ruling party does not want to lose ground and has been encouraging the joining of leaders from various parties. In the series of leaders joining the TRS, Padi Kaushik Reddy also joined the ruling party.

The State cabinet had recommended the government to appoint Kaushik Reddy as the MLC. Everyone thought that it was a jackpot for the Congress leader because within ten days of joining the TRS, he was given the post of MLC by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. However, it has been more than a week since the name of the young leader was sent but there is no approval yet from the Governor.

Generally, the Governor notifies the name of the member after getting approval from the Cabinet. The party leaders are discussing whether there is any twist to the announcement made by the Chief Minister. The leaders point out that the case of Maharashtra Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) who delayed the recommendation of the State Cabinet and the government had to reiterate its recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC.

Sources said that the file may be with the Chief Minister's office and had not reached the Governor's office. "The Chief Minister looks for auspicious days and keeping in view the Ashada Masam he might have not and might send in the Shravana Masam," said sources. It has become a suspense for the party leaders as to when the Governor would give the approval for Kaushik Reddy's post.