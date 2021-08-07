Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya hosts virtual interactive workshop on sign language

Uppal: The Kendriya Vidyalaya, Uppal, in collaboration with Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF), a non- profit organisation working for the education and empowerment of the deaf, hosted a virtual interactive workshop on Indian sign language for its students on Friday.

Over 100 children, aged 8-9 years, enthusiastically participated in the workshop where students were taught how to sign their names with the use of alphabets and visual symbols. It is a first of its kind initiative organised by a central institution after the Prime Minister recently announced standardising sign language in all schools under the NEP-2021.

The session was conducted by Rasjog Singh, head, Sign Language department at DEF, and was interpreted by Udya Hasija, who previously worked with the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), National Institute of Open Schooling.

Said Ramya Miryala, director, Deaf Enabled Foundation, "I think it is very important for us as a society to teach our future generations to care and celebrate the diversity India has. Deaf people are a part of it too. Standardising sign language will open up new vistas for the deaf community and will truly enable them to prove their mettle."