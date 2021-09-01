Hyderabad: Krishna Mohan Rao to take oath as BC panel chief today
Hyderabad: New Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and members Upendera, Shubhaprad Patel and Kishore Goud will take oath of office on September 1 at 10 am at Jala Mandali office premises. According to a release, the chairman and three members will remain in office for three years. Krishna Mohan Rao was earlier a member of the commission. He has now been promoted to be chairman. A writer and a good speaker, he from Huzurabad, which is to shortly have a by-election following the resignation of former TRS minister Eatala Rajender.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed the BC commission chairman and members on August 23. The State government has already released orders to this effect.