Hyderabad: Man held for sexually harassing woman on promise of job

A man was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police for sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of providing a job.

According to the police, the man, identified as Sumanth (30), who is working as an assistant general manager of a private firm on Jubilee Hills Road No.36, collected the phone number of the 25-year-old victim from Himayathnagar, when the latter recently went to attend an interview.

He befriended her on WhatsApp and promised to provide her a suitable job using his contacts. The victim said that the accused has been harassing her for the last few days by sending obscene content and demanding sexual favours from her in exchange for the job.

Unable to take further harassment, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday, based on which the police registered a case and launched an investigation.