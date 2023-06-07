Live
Hyderabad: Masab Tank-Mehdipatnam stretch witnessed huge traffic chaos due to an oil spill
Due to an unfortunate oil spill near the NMDC flyover, Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam stretch have been hit by a traffic disruption on Wednesday morning.
The incident has led to huge traffic jams, prompting authorities to take immediate action.
Traffic police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and DRF (Disaster Response Force) personnel have been deployed to manage the situation effectively.
Asif Nagar Traffic Police said that the chaos unfolded when four engine oil containers fell onto the road from a vehicle. It has led to considerable spillage near the NMDC flyover.
The snarls have adversely affected the flow of vehicles in Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, and other adjoining regions. The resulting delays have impacted the daily routines of countless individuals, leading to frustrations and inconveniences.
The officials have promptly taken steps to alleviate the traffic congestion and bring normalcy back to the affected areas.
In response to the oil spill incident, traffic police, GHMC, and DRF personnel have coordinated their efforts to address the ensuing traffic chaos effectively. Workers were deployed who dumped mud on the affected road to prevent further oil spread.
With severe traffic congestion in the stretch commuters planning to travel to these areas are advised to consider alternative routes to avoid being caught in the ongoing chaos. The departments are working diligently to restore normalcy, traffic issues are expected to persist for some time.