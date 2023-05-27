Hyderabad: Mega Job Mela on June 3 & 4 with Centre, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said they were holding a Mega Job Mela on June 3 and 4 in collaboration with the Central government. He said the country needs skilled youth and added that foreign countries were recruiting the skilled youth of the country. He said the job opportunities in Hyderabad city are on the rise and added that there were job opportunities ivwn North-Eastern States as well.

Speaking to media persons here, he said many types of food processing units were coming up in Srinagar and added that the local youth did not have the skills while noting that they need to be taught the skill.

He said 220 private institutions were taking part in the job mela. Stating that new hotels and hospitality companies are coming up, he said they had decided to give training to the youth to work in them.

He said those coming to the job mela on June 3 and 4 would have to register first. He said if the companies did not select the job aspirants, the Central government would provide skill training to all such people and work towards creating jobs again. He said those who have qualifications from Class VIII to PhD should bring their education and experience certificates if any. He urged the unemployed youth to take advantage of the Job Mela. He also said there were 16 skill development centres in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency alone and added that they would expand them in the near future.