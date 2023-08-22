Hyderabad: Members of OBC Employees Association of HCU submit representation to panel

Hyderabad : Members of OBC Employees Association of the University of Hyderabad and All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) on Monday submitted a representation to the Parliament Committee for the Welfare of OBCs.

G Kiran Kumar, General Secretary, AIOBCSA, said during Parliamentary Committees recent visit to the city, the issues brought to the attention of the committee include establishing research centres named after Phule across the country and at the UoH to comprehensively study OBC population and their related issues, reviewing the rosters without any further delay, and implementing 27 per cent reservations in the cadres of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors.

They demanded to increase research fellowships to OBC students (NFOBC) five times and to implement reservations in Prime Minister’s Research Fellowships (PMRF) and in employee quarters allocations.

It will be better if the committee looks into appointing OBCs as University Vice Chancellors, and members to other national level committees based on their proportion in the population, he added.