Hyderabad: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visits Meerpet lake

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited Meerpet lake on Tuesday. The Minister appealed to the public not to believe rumours spreading that the embankment of the lake had been broken. District Collector Amoi Kumar, Additional Collector Harish, Meerpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Durga Deeplal Chowhan, Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy and others were present.



Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Rs 10,000 financial aid cheques to the flood-affected families in Lenin Nagar and Nadargul colonies in Meerpet and Badangpet Municipal Corporations. The financial aid is being distributed among families whose houses were flooded in the rainwater. On this occasion, the Minister said the government had decided to provide financial assistance to the flood affected families. Rs 550 crore is being sanctioned to help the flood victims, she said. Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoi Kumar, Additional Collector Harish, Meerpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Durga Deeplal Chowhan, Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy and others were present.