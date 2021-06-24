Hyderabad: Mobile Covid vaccination programme launched

Karwan: The State government is gearing up to increase the vaccine drive in the City. A mobile Covid vaccination programme for beneficiaries living in and around Karwan is being taken up.

Under this programme, custom-made mobile vaccination vans have been launched in various localities of Karwan. The beneficiaries can register on the spot and take the jabs. On the first day of the drive on Wednesday, more than 300 were given the vaccine in the MD Lines area.

According to Nanalnagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, on Wednesday two vaccination programmes were launched---a custom-made mobile van and at Madarsa Miskatul-Uloom in Hakeempet. "As a large number of people were now taking the jab observing that the MLA has represented seeking more vaccination centres in the constituency. Two were centres were inaugurated. The drive will continue," he said.

More than 300 were vaccinated at the mobile van and around 500 at Madarsa Miskatul-Uloom. The van will reach each locality of Karwan every day," the corporator added.

Said Aminuddin, who took a jab at the van: "I decided to take vaccine along with my parents, but was not able to as I was unaware of taking slots. With this drive we took vaccine easily by taking Aadhar card."