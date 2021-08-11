Hyderabad: Mobile phone vibration mistaken to bomb creates panic in Ameerpet metro station

Panic gripped Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad following a bomb scare. Getting into details, the metro security staff mistook the mobile phone vibration in the trash can as bomb and informed the police. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.



The SR Nagar police along with the bomb squad rushed to the metro station and inspected the station with the help of sniffer dogs. The metro staff and the police breathed a sigh of relief after finding the mobile phone in the trash can. The police suspected that the mobile phone might not have worked and it might have been thrown into the trash can.