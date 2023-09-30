  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mynampally Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, son M Rohit join Congress in Delhi

BRS senior leader and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son M Rohit joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Hyderabad : BRS senior leader and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son M Rohit joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

BRS former MLA M Vemula Veereshamfrom Nakrekaland former district Congress president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, who switched to the BRS on July 24, also rejoined the Congress.

AICC Telangana affairs in charge ManikraoThakre, TPCC chief ARevanth Reddy and several party leaders were present. It is learnt that Congress high command agreed to Hanumantha Rao’s demand for two party tickets to contest his son from Medak and himself from Malkajgiri. Veerasham was eyeing to contest from Nakrekal Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

