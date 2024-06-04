Hyderabad: Names of Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from FIR in city

Hyderabad: The names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy have been dropped from an FIR filed on a complaint relating to the alleged use of minors in a poll campaign of the saffron party in the city last month, police said on Monday. In the complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), TPCC vice-president G Niranjan alleged that on May 1, during a BJP rally from LalDarwaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.

The CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah, Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, K Madhavi Latha, legislator T Raja Singh, and BJP leader T Yaman Singh. However, after due inquiry, it was found that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy had no role in the incident, and a charge sheet was filed in a local court last week, said a police official. "The involvement of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, and Kishan Reddy, Union Minister, is not established. Hence, deleted from this case and filing charge sheet," a notice to the complainant from the police said. The case against the three others will continue under Section 188 of the IPC (violation of an order issued by a public servant), the official added.