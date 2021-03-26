Hyderabad: Narayana students create record again

Hyderabad: Students of Narayana Educational Institutions once again maintained supremacy in JEE Main results (March 2021) by securing subject wise 100 percentiles. Dr Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director and Sharani, Director of Narayana Group, said that 66 students of Narayana had achieved subject wise 100 percentiles, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Dr Sindhura said, "Narayana's unparalleled yearly success is a result of the group's well researched and definitive curriculum developed by experts, which gives strong emphasis on mastery of fundamentals and thorough conceptual understanding." She also explained that Narayana's ability to execute the JEE focused curriculum with a well-planned micro schedule, weekly examinations and post examination error lists for personalised remediation is the secret to students excelling in the JEE Main 2021 Exam.

Sharani said an important aspect of Narayanites' success in the JEE Main was due to Narayana's online examination, practice and analysis application (Android and Web App). "With the JEE Main being an online exam for the past three years, Narayana has kept pace with technology and has given students the same online exam experience with the new JEE 2021 pattern. This has helped the confidence of students since they have taken multiple exams online. On an average, Narayana students that appeared for JEE Main 2021 have taken 30 full length online exams. Over 10,000 tabs and computers complimenting the nLearn App in every Narayana JEE campus has led to this outstanding achievement," she said.

Executive Director of Narayana Group Puneet Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents.