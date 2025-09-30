Hyderabad new CP vows firm action against drugs and cyber crime

Hyderabad's newly appointed Police Commissioner, Sajjanar, has pledged to tackle the rising drug problem in the city with an "iron fist." Speaking to the media after officially assuming his role, Sajjanar highlighted the urgency of addressing drug supply networks, stating, "The main problem we are facing now is drugs. We will take strict action against drug suppliers."

In his commitment to ensuring law and order in Hyderabad, Sajjanar mentioned plans to collaborate with police forces from other states and potential personnel reallocations to intensify efforts against drug-related issues.

Moreover, the Commissioner acknowledged the growing threat of cyber crime, particularly aimed at vulnerable groups such as the elderly. He cautioned residents to remain vigilant against fraudulent calls, especially those promoting investments in the stock market. "Fraudsters are mostly targeting the elderly and defrauding them," he remarked, underlining the need for greater awareness to prevent financial losses.

Sajjanar also raised concerns over the damaging effects of online betting, urging prominent individuals not to endorse such platforms. "Youth is being badly damaged due to online betting," he stated. He further warned against falling prey to scams related to rare disease medications, assuring that special surveillance will be implemented to monitor online fraudsters.

In a proactive approach, the new Commissioner announced plans to address food safety, promising the establishment of a task force dedicated to combating food adulteration and a market intelligence system to identify and penalise offenders.