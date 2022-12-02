Hyderabad: NIFT to conduct open house today

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad (NIFT-H) is to provide an opportunity for students of class 10+2 for UG and degree final year for PG and their parents to learn about the bachelor's (under-graduate) & Master's (post-graduate) Programmes in NIFT in Design, Management & Technology.

A NIFT-H release said on Thursday that the presentation and campus tour will be held from 3 to 5 pm. It requested that interested students participate to register their names by email or at the time of the Open House session The information session/open house will be held on December 2 and 23 at NIFT campus. For details the students may visit website www.nift.ac.in.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is the premier Human Resource Development Institute under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Textiles. It offers UG and PG courses with excellent and wide placement opportunities.

The UG courses are for four years and the PG courses are for two years in duration. The UG courses are offered in two streams--Design and Technology. The eligibility criteria for UG courses in the Design stream is 10+2 (Intermediate any board) in any subject and that required for Technology is 10+2 (Intermediate any board) with Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Any graduate (of any university) in any subject is eligible for the PG programme in Management. The students are selected through a national-level entrance examination for which the last date for online registration is December 31, 2022, and with a late fine, it is the first week of January 2023. Details can be had on website www.nift.ac.in.