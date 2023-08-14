  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: NIFT to organise a two-day event, ‘UNTAMED’

Hyderabad: NIFT to organise a two-day event, ‘UNTAMED’
x
Highlights

Freshmen Design students to showcase their creativity

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad (NIFT-H), is organising a two-day artistic rendezvous at ‘UNTAMED’ from August 15-17.

A NIFT communiqué said on Sunday that it is an exclusive exhibition featuring a curated collection of paintings by our freshmen design students. These captivating artworks are the fruition of an intensive one-day painting camp, serving as a testament to the fusion of art and design. It is the boundless creative energy within our budding NIFT scholars.

The ‘UNTAMED’ is a captivating embodiment of the emancipation of creative expression, casting off the restraints imposed by conventional academic paradigms.

Within these gallery walls. The NIFT said, “The event gives an opportunity to freshmen artisans to unleash their unrestricted visions, unburdened by limitations, and allow their ingenuity to flourish without impediments.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X