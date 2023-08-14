Hyderabad: NIFT to organise a two-day event, ‘UNTAMED’

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad (NIFT-H), is organising a two-day artistic rendezvous at ‘UNTAMED’ from August 15-17.

A NIFT communiqué said on Sunday that it is an exclusive exhibition featuring a curated collection of paintings by our freshmen design students. These captivating artworks are the fruition of an intensive one-day painting camp, serving as a testament to the fusion of art and design. It is the boundless creative energy within our budding NIFT scholars.

The ‘UNTAMED’ is a captivating embodiment of the emancipation of creative expression, casting off the restraints imposed by conventional academic paradigms.

Within these gallery walls. The NIFT said, “The event gives an opportunity to freshmen artisans to unleash their unrestricted visions, unburdened by limitations, and allow their ingenuity to flourish without impediments.”