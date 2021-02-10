Hyderabad: Night temperatures of 15 deg C forecast for 2 days

Begumpet: The minimum temperature in the city of 15 degrees Celsius is forecast for February 10 and 11, with the outlook of fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. It is to go up to 16, 16, 17 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively during February 12 and 15, the Met department bulletin said on Tuesday. The day temperatures in Hyderabad are to be 32, 30, 31, 31, 31 and 31 respectively during the period February 10 to 15.

According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, there was no large change in temperatures in most parts of the State, despite the prevalence of mainly low-level easterlies/north-easterlies prevail over the State. It said the temperatures were below normal ranging from -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some other parts and were markedly below normal by -5 deg C or less in some others.

The lowest minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, point five degrees more than the previous day. The other night temperatures registered in the State were: Medak 11.8, Ramagundam 12, Dundigal 13.9, Nizamabad 13.8, Hanamkonda 13.5, Hyderabad 14.6, Bhadrachalam 15.6, Hakimpet 16.2, Khammam 17, Mahbubnagar 17.1, Nalgonda 19.

The bulletin listed the day temperatures as: Mahbubnagar 32.4, Medak 32, Bhadrachalam 31.8, Khammam 31, Ramagundam 30.4, Hyderabad, Nalgonda & Nizamabad 30 each, Adilabad 29.8, Dundigal 28.7, Hakimpet 28.6, and Hanamkonda 28.5.