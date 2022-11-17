Hyderabad: Officials told to formulate strategies for enhancing GSDP

Hyderabad: A meeting on formulating strategies for enhancing Gross State Development Product (GSDP) in the industry and information technology sector was held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the regulatory environment, skilled human capital, industrial infrastructure and policy support and proactive outreach has resulted in the State, attracting an investment of Rs 7.57 lakh crore and providing additional employment to 3.14 lakh people during the last eight years.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to suggest key measures for improving the GSDP which would enable more investment by the private sector and create more jobs.

He wanted the officials to identify action points which the department can take up and also suggest policy changes in the regulatory framework which would improve the ranking of the State in ease of doing and ease of living index.

Principal Secretary Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan informed that the government has identified textiles, electronics, IT&ITES, Aerospace and Defence, Automobile, life sciences, food processing, MSME, mining and logistics sectors which have huge potential to rope in private investment as well as create jobs.

Similarly furniture, toy manufacturing, digital entertainment, emerging technologies and green hydrogens are some other sectors which the government is focusing as priority sectors.