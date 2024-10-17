Hyderabad: Old City residents raise a stink over filthy water

Hyderabad: Residents in several areas across the city, especially Old City, are frustrated that they have been getting visibly polluted water from taps for over a month. The Water Board remains unresponsive to their complaints.

The locals pointed out that one reason for water contamination is a lack of an integrated drainage network. Continuous overflow of sewage sometimes leads to it mixing with water. The areas where contaminated water has been reported include Sultan Shahi, Yakutpura, Moghalpura, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, and Mallepally.

According to residents, the issue has not been rectified despite raising complaints to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials. As a result, many waterborne diseases have been reported.

“We have been receiving polluted water with a foul smell. Despite bringing this to the Water Board’s attention, the issue has not been rectified,” said Anil Neelam of Nampally.

The issue of contamination was highlighted by Mohammed Ahmed on social media, who uploaded a picture of polluted water from a tap meant for drinking water supply. The post stated such water was coming in Sultan Shahi, Moghalpura, Shalibanda, and surrounding areas, which is causing diseases, harm, and risking people’s lives. He tagged the HMWSSB in his post and requested it to take necessary action.

The Board responded to the post that a complaint had been registered; the issue had been informed to the Moghalpura section manager, the concerned person, on October 11. However, there has been no response since then. Ahmed said the listed localities were getting only polluted water for the past two months; hence, people were purchasing drinking water. “I kept reposting the issue since then, and still no work was initiated; residents continued to receive contaminated water,” he said.

Nayeem Pasha of Moghalpura said, "The drinking water issue has become a never-ending problem. Sometimes, we receive black-coloured water that is neither potable for drinking nor suitable for other purposes. Due to this, we are forced to purchase water cans. We are vexed with complaining to the concerned officials about this issue, as they always say it is not contaminated but merely muddy water."