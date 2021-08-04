Top
Hyderabad: One killed in car crash on Outer Ring Road

One died and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road at Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday

Rajendranagar: One died and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road at Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Saha Nisha (32), who was travelling along with her husband and other family members, who were going to Nashik from Guntur.

According to police, driver of the lorry with marble load was driving the vehicle in the first lane violating road lane regulations.

The injured were shifted to the nearest hospital for better treatment. Police registered a case against the truck driver and investigation is under process.

