Hyderabad: Over 19,000 more frontline workers take vaccine

Koti: Over 19,000 frontline workers in Telangana were administered Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. For the second day, vaccination was conducted across the state for frontline workers like police personnel, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Revenue employees and personnel of central police forces.

Out of 51,500 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on Monday, 19,923 or 41 per cent got vaccinated at 584 centres. With this, cumulative frontline workers vaccinated so far increased to 35,360 or 38 per cent of 93,489 beneficiaries planned to be targetted.

Five cases of minor AEFI (adverse effect following immunisation) were reported on Monday. There was no case of serious/severe AEFI. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state mounted to 2,28,845. Covid vaccination for frontline workers will continue Tuesday across the state. Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao.