Hyderabad: Pre-monsoon works fail to keep pace with progress of season

Moosapet: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) focusing on the pre-monsoon works in the GHMC limits like desilting of nalas, construction of box drains and retaining walls to prevent inundation and floods in the city.



Meanwhile the pre-monsoon works at Moosapet are being carried out in snail's pace and if the works continue the same it would take another year to finish these works. Mainly in the colonies of Kabir Nagar and Snehapuri colony, said K Mahender, Corporator of Moosapet division.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mahender said, "If these works continue with the same pace it cannot be finished before the arrival of monsoon.I also appeal the concerned officials to speed up the works and if they fail to do so people will have to suffer immense loss."

He further informed that the works including desilting of nalas and construction of retaining walls are given to the same contractor resulting in delay.

However, the officials of GHMC said that the works were going on rapidly in the city and they are taking every measure to prevent inundation. They also informed that emergency monsoon teams in all the zones are focusing on desilting of nalas, construction of retaining walls and box drains.

The Corporator also stated that the civic body has recently acquired the land from the people of Moosapet division to take up the development works in the area and didn't compensate the people yet. Even demolished few buildings this issue was also brought to the notice of Zonal Commissioner, Mamatha to look into the matter and compensate them for the land acquisition.

Mahender said, "The residents of Moosapet complain they were facing drinking water problems as in the process of widening the nala at Kabir Nagar the water pipe got damaged and issue has been taken to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and the officials responded to fix the problem soon."