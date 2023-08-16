Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan photo gallery highlighting Governor’s tenure inaugurated

Hyderabad: A photo gallery showcasing the important events of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, from the beginning of her tenure, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

She unveiled the plaque at the iconic Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan whose walls now adorn with glimpses of her journey as Governor starting from September 8, 2019. The gallery commemorates moments of her hosting distinguished guests, including former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Draupadi Murmu, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The photos also highlight moments of the Governor with tribals in colorful attire, besides various festivals celebrated at Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by secretary to the Governor Surendra Mohan and other senior officials and prominent guests.