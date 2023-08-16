Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Just In
Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan photo gallery highlighting Governor’s tenure inaugurated
Hyderabad: A photo gallery showcasing the important events of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, from the beginning of her tenure, was inaugurated...
Hyderabad: A photo gallery showcasing the important events of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, from the beginning of her tenure, was inaugurated on Tuesday.
She unveiled the plaque at the iconic Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan whose walls now adorn with glimpses of her journey as Governor starting from September 8, 2019. The gallery commemorates moments of her hosting distinguished guests, including former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Draupadi Murmu, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The photos also highlight moments of the Governor with tribals in colorful attire, besides various festivals celebrated at Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by secretary to the Governor Surendra Mohan and other senior officials and prominent guests.